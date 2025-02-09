Samal Duggins kickstarts series of visits to agricultural farms to promote by 25 by 25 agenda

St Kitts and Nevis: Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources hosted a series of visits to different naturally and home-grown agricultural farms across St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday.

He shared glimpses and noted that the aim behind the visit is to enhance and encourage their farmers to promote their products on the global level. He said that the support will be given to these farmers to mitigate the dependence of St Kitts and Nevis on the foreign products, aiming to enhance their local economy and agricultural conditions.

Minister Duggins met with the farmers and other stakeholders around the area and asked them about their products. He said that this is the positive sign for agricultural sector of St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to promote the naturally grown crops that will benefit the citizens with availability of the low-rate products.

The farmers will be able to enhance their market and grow their crops with proper use of infrastructure, promoting their earning and income sources. Samal Duggins explored these crops and added that St Kitts and Nevis could diversify its economy with the usage of the agricultural sector.

Minister Duggins noted that the farmers will be provided with an opportunity to enhance their market and business even on the global stage. He also discussed challenges and other implications to mitigate the impacts of climate change and promote sustainable solutions for the growth of the agricultural sector.

They also discussed 25 by 25 agenda by CARICOM and said that the government of St Kitts and Nevis has been working to fulfill their agenda to reduce the export rate by 25% by 2025. He said that the vision will be completed by providing efficient training, materials and other technical assistance to the department of agriculture and the farmers across the country.

Minister Duggins met with livestock farmer Marvin Harrigan of Challengers who are excited to make their contribution towards the agenda by growing egg-ceptional farm.