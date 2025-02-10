Swifties come in support of Taylor Swift getting booed at Super Bowl

When the camera shifted to Taylor Swift in the field, the lack of cheers prompted a surprising reaction from the singer, who gave a side eye before smiling.

Taylor Swift fans united in support of the American pop star after she was brutally booed at the Super Bowl, while President Donald Trump got massive cheers. Taylor swift is being further trolled for making ‘weird’ reaction.

Notably, as soon as the camera shifted towards Taylor Swift in the field, no one cheered for her, to which she made a shocking reaction as the singer gave a side eye and then smiled. She arrived at the sports event to cheer for her boyfriend Travis Kelche, who faced defeat against Eagles.

At the match, the Kansas City Chiefs faced defeat with a score of 22 against Philadelphia, who scored 40. Taylor Swift at the event seemed tensed, while watching the game alongside her friends as her fiancé was losing the game.

From the photos that went viral from the game, Taylor was also seen standing up at her seat as the match came to an end. The superstar singer, however, didn't miss a chance to be in trend, as she wore blue shorts with white thigh-high boots. She paired her outfit with a ‘T’ charm necklace, like what she wore at the Grammys.

Swift, while getting booed at the stadium, received tremendous support from his fans on social media. A user named Ali Heib, however expressed a different opinion as he wrote, “Do you think this shift in audience reactions reflects a larger change in societal attitudes towards political figures versus celebrities.”

Another user Ariel Robinson wrote, “The fact that she has sold out that entire stadium three times in a row. You all, your boos mean Nothing.”

Ashley Thompson, another user wrote, “Y'all are crazy booing someone just because they are supporting their boyfriend. Would y'all be mad if Eminem was constantly being shown? Or would it be different because it's them! Leave her alone.”