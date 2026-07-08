Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Carla Barnett meet at CARICOM summit despite reappointment dispute

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett were seen speaking ahead of the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting, signalling continued diplomatic engagement despite recent disagreements.

Saint Lucia: Despite months of tension between Trinidad and Tobago and the CARICOM Secretariat over the reappointment of Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett, the opening of the 51st CARICOM Heads of Government Conference in Saint Lucia reflected a spirit of diplomacy and regional cooperation.

On Sunday, in Gros Islet, Prime Minister Kamla Parsad-Bissessar was seen talking to Dr. Barnett before the Caribbean leaders assembled for the group photograph at the summit.

They both were photographed while talking to each other. This photograph came as CARICOM is facing the most significant institutional disputes in recent years. This interaction shows how Caribbean leaders can keep political differences aside while discussing significant issues.

The summit is commencing in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia from July 5 to July 8. It is chaired by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre. And it would focus on issues like regional security, climate, crime, resilience, food and nutrition security, trade, transportation, digital transformation, and strengthening cooperation across the Caribbean.

There have been tensions in the relationship of Trinidad and Tobago and the CARICOM recently. It is because the government of Trinidad and Tobago objected to the reappointment of Dr. Barnett for a second term.

According to Prime MInister Persad-Bissessar and the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Sean Sobers, the decision broke CARICOM rules. It was because the T&T’s representative was not included in the leaders-only meeting that was held in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Trinidad and Tobago government concluded that the reappointment is invalid and the decision should be reconsidered. Other local legal authorities also questioned the legitimacy of the decision. They asked if the decision had been made in accordance with the governing treaty.

However, the photograph clicked on Sunday reflected a different perspective. The two leaders engaged in professional conversations instead of remaining divided because of the disputes.

These moments carry a deep meaning in diplomacy. They show that leaders can maintain respect and coordination even amid differences and can focus on resolving regional problems together.

This photo has reflected a major CARICOM principle that the member states might disagree on major issues but should still stay respectful and cooperative.

Discussions are continuing in Saint Lucia and this incident has highlighted the Caribbean leaders’ willingness to solve significant issues by keeping political disagreements aside.