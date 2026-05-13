Home Porting to Begin in St. Kitts and Nevis This November, Marking New Era for Tourism Sector

The Federation will host its first home porting cruise from Port Zante in November 2027, a move expected to boost tourism, create jobs and strengthen its position as a Caribbean cruise hub.

St. Kitts and Nevis has officially entered the home porting cruise industry with the officials confirming that bookings for the initiative have already begun. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew through an official social media post where he described the development as a transformative milestone for the nation.

Homeporting is set to allow cruise travellers to begin and end their journeys in the destination itself unlike traditional cruise calls where passengers arrive for only a few hours before departing. This transition is expected to bring substantial economic benefits to the Federation by increasing visitor spending and extending traveller stays.

Prime Minister Drew revealed that the inaugural home porting cruise is scheduled to depart from Port Zante in November 2027. He also stated that he and his family plan to be onboard the first cruise.

In addition to this, Dr. Drew also praised Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson and her team for their leadership in helping to make the initiative a reality.

The shared listings featured several 14-night Caribbean fly-cruise packages departing from Port Zante between November and December 2027. Destinations included Tortola, St. Maarten, Dominica, Antigua, Grenada, Castries, Bridgetown and Curaçao. According to the listings, the inaugural cruise is scheduled to depart Basseterre on November 7, 2027 which will officially mark the beginning of home porting operations in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Industry officials expect the initiative to generate increased demand for hotels, restaurants, air travel, taxi services, provisioning, entertainment, shopping and port operations. Authorities also believe the move will create hundreds of jobs and business opportunities for citizens and residents.

The initiative is further expected to strengthen the Federation’s position as an emerging regional cruise hub while increasing international visibility and improving airlift connectivity into the destination.

Notably, infrastructural upgrades have also been planned for Port Zante as part of the project in order to support home porting operations. Planned improvements include modernization of the cruise terminal and expansion of facilities required to accommodate larger operational demands associated with cruise embarkation and disembarkation.