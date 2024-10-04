Barbuda: Controversy sparks over absence of BPM at opening of Burton-Nibbs Airport

The ceremony was held on Thursday and SVG Islander landed as the first flight in the airport with the water canon salute.

Antigua and Barbuda: With the opening of the new Burton-Nibbs International Airport, the controversy has been sparked over the absence of the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) in the ceremony.

The ceremony was held on Thursday and SVG Islander landed as the first flight in the airport with the water canon salute. The airport welcomed six passengers and started its commercial operations.

During the opening ceremony, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne delivered a keynote address and highlighted the benefits of the airport. He also talked about the absence of the members in the BPM party and stated that this was time to forget all the differences and join the celebration of growth of the country.

Notably, the members of BPM boycotted the celebration and put some serious allegations against the government and the project. During the construction phase, the members raised questions over the environmental impacts of the expansion of the runway of the new airport.

Chairman of BPM- John Mussington who is also known as the environmental activist expressed his dissatisfaction and doubt over the project at the time of the construction. He noted that the expansion of the runway could negatively impact the environment while showcasing the concerns about the problems faced by the small island nations.

However, the cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda responded to the allegations and decided to expand the runway. Due to this, the controversy has been raised as the opposition members said that they will not support the project.

When the government announced the opening date of the airport, BPM also announced that they would boycott the ceremony as the airport is against the environmental practices.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne criticized them and stated that he doesn't know about his relations with them. He said that this was the time to showcase unity, instead they chose to boycott the celebration which is not the sign of productive opposition.

He asserted that the opposition should transcend political divide for the development of Barbuda and its infrastructural growth. PM Gaston Browne also described his relations with BPM difficult and asserted that the airport marked the commitment of his government towards the transformation and growth of Barbuda.

The new Burton-Nibbs International Airport is aimed at sustaining massive and big airlines that were not accommodating by the old Codrington Airport. It will provide boost to the local business and promote the airlift sector, further driving the economy of Barbuda.