Jamaican man arrested for forced ATM robbery at knifepoint in Savanna-la-Mar

Jamaica: The police officials arrested a 21-year old man from Westmoreland, after he allegedly forced a woman to an ATM at knifepoint to withdraw money from her account. The man has been identified as Jason Jones also known by the nicknames “Tazi” or “Crazy”. He is a construction worker based in Savanna-la-Mar.

According to reports from police, the incident took place around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday September 23. Jones and the woman were having an argument when things suddenly accelerated. During the fight, it is reported that Jones pulled out a knife which he used to threaten the woman.

Police said that he made the woman walk with him to the ATM, where she was forced to withdraw $9000 from her account and gave it to him out of fear. After the incident which left her scared, the victim managed to get away and report to the police.

Citizens who watched the scene unfold, helped her get to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station, where she filed a report. The officers started an investigation immediately, looking for evidence to catch the suspect and prove the victim’s claims.

The next day, on Wednesday, September 24, Jason Jones was arrested. He was legally charged with robbery with aggravation, which was based on the woman’s statement and the police investigation.

His court date has not yet been determined. The authorities will update the public on any new information found related to the case, including any new evidence or court date and proceedings.

Netizens are both happy to see the suspect’s early arrest, while also asking for better security measures. One of the locals shared, “Tazi Crazy, see how him young n want quick cash, well him get caught,” while another one wrote, “Very good. Disgusting behaviour. These are the things people fi bun out.”

