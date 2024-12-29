South Korea Plane Crash: 179 dead, 2 survive

Tragedy Strikes as 179 passengers have been presumed dead after plane crashed into fencing in South Korea.

Around 179 people died and two were rescued as Jeju Airplane crashes into a fence in South Korea’s Muan City on Sunday morning. The Airplane was carrying 175 passengers and 6 crew members when it crashed in South Korea during an emergency landing attempt.

Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 was arriving from Bangkok and got completely engulfed in large flames. According to sources, the plane wheeled off the runway and collided with the fence at the airport.

The sudden disaster shook the airport authorities, while local media outlets aired shocking video clips from the accident site. The clips showed thick clouds of black smoke coming out of the extensive fire that the airplane was engulfed into.

South Korean government announce seven days of national Mourning

Following this heart wrenching incident, the government of South Korea, announced seven days of national mourning for the victims of the crash and their family. The mourning period will continue till 4th January 2025.

International leaders extend condolences for South Korea Plane Crash Victims

The South Korea plane crash has garnered attention of international media as well as many renowned personalities. It has become one of the most tragic incidents of 2024 just before the year was about to end.

The President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol extended his condolences through a Facebook post he shared immediately after the accident. The UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy also paid his condolences to the victims of the plane crash.

The Foreign secretary in his social media post wrote, “Deeply saddened by the news of plane crash in South Korea. My heartfelt condolences go out to people of South Korea and Thailand, and all those who have lost their loved ones.”

Apart from him, Pope Francis, who is known for bringing reform to the church and reputation for humility also extended his condolences on the Jeju Air plane Crash victims.

Recent Plane Crash Incidents in 2024

Notably, a similar tragic plane crash incident recently took place in Kazakhstan as Azerbaijan Airlines crashed in Aktau on Christmas. The reason for the plane crash was outlined as Bird Strike.

The deadly crash caused approximately 39 casualties and left 28 others severely injured. The airplane as it touched the ground, turned into a massive fireball and severed into pieces.

Emergency workers immediately rushed to the scene to transport the injured and rescue all of them out of the plane immediately. The authorities are currently investigating the crash for more details and to know the exact cause of the accident.