Jamaica tops CARIFTA Games 2026 Medal Table in Grenada

Jamaica led the CARIFTA Games with 71 medals, continuing a 40-year streak of dominance at the regional track and field competition.

Jamaica topped the CARIFTA Games with a total of 71 medals on Monday, 6th April, 2026. The year 2026 marks the 40th straight year of Jamaica dominating the medals table in the CARIFTA Games.

Grenada hosted the 53rd CARIFTA Games which took place from 4th April to 6th April, 2026. It consisted of 6 sessions over three days. The morning sessions started at 9:00 AM and the afternoon sessions started at 4:00 PM. The games were hosted at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium, St George’s, Grenada. The event included U17 and U20 track and field competitions, such as the 100m, 400m, hurdles, 300m and relays.

After the first 2 sessions of CARIFTA Games, Jamaica was leading the medal table with a total count of 22 medals out of which 8 were gold, 9 were silver and 5 were bronze medals.

On the second day of the games, Jamaica was still leading the chart with a total of 43 medals out of which there were 15 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 12 bronze medals.

The third and the final day marked the day of Jamaica where they made it to the top of the medal chart with a total of 71 medals out of which 28 were of gold, 27 silver and 16 bronze.

Trinidad and Tobago were next with 35 medals out of which 9 were gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze, followed by the Bahamas with 30 medals out of which 8 were gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze. Barbados was next in line with a total of 17 medals, of these 6 were six gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze.

Olivia Grange congratulated Team Jamaica for topping the table once again at the CARIFTA Games 2026 in Grenada. She mentioned, “To our athletes, you continue to make us proud, Jamaica salutes your commitment and excellence. To the coaching staff, management team, and the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, thank you for your dedication and hard work."

She specially congratulated Shanoya Douglas on winning the prestigious Austin Sealy Award.