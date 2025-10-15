Dominica celebrates National Flag Day

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended warm wishes to the people of Dominica, highlighting that the occasion is a time for celebration.

Roseau, Dominica: The Commonwealth of Dominica has celebrated the “National Flag Day” on Monday by promoting the colours of their flags. The national flag is designed by the late dr Alwin Bully, capturing the essence of the Nature Island with every colour.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended wishes to the people of Dominica on the day and noted that the occasion is for the celebration. He said that each colour and emblem of the flag tells the story of the country and its people.

He also talked about the Sisserou Parrot and noted that the centre of the flag reminds them to always aim high and cherish the values of Dominica, the Nature Isle of the Caribbean.

“Each colour and emblem of our flag tells the story of who we are as a people: steadfast in faith, strong in spirit, and deeply connected to the beauty of our land. The Sisserou Parrot at its centre reminds us to always aim high and to cherish the values that make Dominica the Nature Isle of the Caribbean,” said the prime minister.

He further referred to the flag as a symbol of unity, resilience and hope for all Dominicans. PM Skerrit also talked about the commitment of the citizens of the country and noted that this is their duty to celebrate Dominica’s rich culture, heritage and traditions.

PM Skerrit added, “As we observe Flag Day, let us lift our hearts and our flag with pride, committed to building a stronger, more united and more prosperous Dominica for generations to come.”

The green colour of the flag represents the lush green forests and protected wild spaces of Dominica. Yellow is considered the sunshine, the fruits of the land and the spirit of the Kalinago people. The black colour of the flag represents the richness of the soil and the strength of the African roots.

The white colour of the flag marks the flowing rivers and peaceful spirit that welcomes the world.