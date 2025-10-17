Dominica to experience dry weather over next 24 hours

A weak trough is expected to bring periods of cloudiness and scattered showers, though heavier rainfall is likely to remain south of Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: A relatively dry atmosphere is expected over the next 24 hours as isolated light to moderate showers are expected in the coming days in Dominica. As per the met department, thunderstorms are also possible due to daytime heating and light winds.

The seas are also expected to remain slight to moderate with up to 3ft of the seas through the west and 5ft of the seas through the east. A tropical wave is also expected to bring increased showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds and rough seas.

As per the met department, the moisture and instability from a trough system will continue to affect the island. The Dominica Met also expected cloudy periods with scattered showers as some of which could be moderate to heavy with thunderstorms at times.

Earlier, a flood watch has also been issued as the residents in areas that are prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain alert and exercise cautions. Seas are also expected to remain slight to moderate with waves near 3feet along the west coast and up to 5 feet along the east coast.

Early in the morning, there are chances of a few showers and in the late morning, there are chances of showers increase with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, mainly over the north and east, some downpours could be moderate to heavy. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides or falling rocks should remain alert and exercise caution.

Slight to moderate seas with waves near 3ft (west coast) and up to 5ft (east coast). Small craft operators and sea bathers should remain cautious. Tropical Storm Lorenzo continues moving NW in the central Atlantic and poses no threat to the Lesser Antilles at this time.

