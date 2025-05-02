Massive fire ravages Victoria Court, buildings in Downtown Nassau

Bahamas: A massive fire ravaged the Victoria Court structure in Downtown Nassau Thursday night. The fire burnt from the roof of the building, coming down Elizabeth Avenue and North onto another building which further led to Bay Street.

The bay street looked like the old Stop-N-Shop building. The fire started at around 9pm and quickly burst into a wide billowing flame. The Court provided several balcony apartments in downtown Nassau in the center of the busy business district.

Notably, the firefighters were assigned to stop the fire, and they are still present on the scene, aiming to combat the fire. Due to this, several buildings have been burnt and residents of nearby Victoria Court evacuated as the blaze caught their building. Firefighters battled to contain the blaze well beyond midnight.

As per the reports, the cause of the fire is still unknown. The initial information added that no injury has been reported so far on the scene. However, the information is also not provided on the conditions of the residents in that apartment.

The residents reacted to the incident and noted that the incident was quite horrifying as it has caused damage to the properties. One user added, “No, no, my sister has her apartment there. I hope and pray that everyone is out of that building.”

People expressed frustration with the growing incidents of the fire in the Bahamas and the wider Caribbean. One of the users said that the spread is threatening almost downtown Bay Street and almost onto Shirley Street.

The authorities have also presented their response on the incident yet; however, the firefighters have been working since midnight to curtail and control the spread of the fire.

In March, a surge in wildfires across the Bahamas had raised concerns for the safety of the people. The immediate action call was also given to prevent further devastation; however, such incidents have been causing damage to the properties and lives too. The preliminary reports have not provided any information regarding the proper damage and the injuries.