First ever Jet Car unveiled in Bahamas, offering unique ride above oceans

This launch ceremony for the Jet Car was held along with the official launch of the Clear Boats recently on Cable Beach.

Bahamas: The owners of Clear Boat Bahamas have also unveiled another sporting activity to experience at Cable Beach, Nassau, Bahamas. The authorities launched a Jet Car Adventure activity providing the visitors an incredible experience of driving on water.

This launch ceremony for the Jet Car Bahamas was held along with the official launch of the Clear Boats recently on Cable Beach. These initiatives are a fruit to two of the renowned businessmen of the island nation, Lincoln Deal and Gil Cassar.

Jet Car in Bahamas The businessmen envision an incredible Bahamas attracting tourists throughout the globe to experience unique activities. This has led to providing the tourists an exceptional taste of what this country has to offer.

Lincoln Deal also shared a glimpse of the official launch ceremony on his social media where he stated the team of both the initiatives as the heartbeat of everything they do.

“Over the past few months of training, this group of 20+ passionate professionals—95% of whom are under 40—has honed their skills and brought years of experience in the boating, the tourism industry, and their respective fields to the forefront,” Lincoln highlighted.

He added that each and every member of their team including the captains, mates, operations, or admissions staff, everyone has a unique and vital role in bringing both clear boat and jet car projects to life.

Jet Car in Bahamas The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism of Bahamas, Chester Cooper was also present at the event where he highlighted the work by both the businessmen as an important achievement towards creating a sustainable and tourist-friendly Bahamas.

During his address, Minister Chester Cooper stated that he is proud of both the businessmen and their ideas.

“For years, we have encouraged Bahamians to seize opportunities in this sector and leverage government agencies for support and funding where needed, including TDC, SBDC, BDB, and the Venture Fund,” Minister Chester Cooper added.

The pictures of the Jet Car are creating a buzz on the social media and tourists are waiting to experience the ultimate Car Ride over the serene blue waters of the Bahamas. Lincoln Deal’s wife Beth Lauren Deal was seen riding one pink Jet Car and shared the pictures on her social media.