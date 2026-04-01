Jamaica: Man convicted of 2018 execution-style killing in St Elizabeth

Ethan “Predator” Clarke was found guilty of murdering Ruel “Short Boss” Russell in front of his family, with sentencing set for April.

Jamaica: A man has been convicted for the 2018 execution-style killing, following the brutal shooting of a father six times in front of his young children and his wife. The seven-member jury, with a 6-1 majority decided to convict him for the offence “Murder” on Thursday, March 26,

The accused has been identified as Ethan Clarke, also known as "Predator,” and the victim has been identified as Ruel Russell, also called ‘Short Boss’.

According to police reports, the accused was presented before the seven bench jury in the St. Elizabeth Circuit Court, on Thursday, where he was found guilty for the 2018 execution-style killing of the victim Ruel Russell, also called ‘Short Boss’, on August 9, 2018.

Reportedly, the prosecutors including the deputy director of public prosecutions, Natalie Malcolm, and Andrene Hutchinson, assistant director of public prosecutions, presented some evidence during the trial while claiming that “Russell was shot twice by Clarke shortly after he exited his house.”

The prosecution also produced extra evidence including testimony from eye-witnesses who were present at the scene during the shooting including the wife of the deceased victim. After considering all the evidence presented to the court by prosecution, the seven member jury took a time to discuss the case and after a lot of discussion the court passed 6-1 majority verdict.

The jury members stated that the testimonies of the witnesses was central or the main reason behind the jury’s decision in convicting the accused, while stating that Clarke is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2026, until then he will be remanded in prison.

Notably, the incident occurred on August 9, 2018, at the residence of the victim in Cornwall Mountain, a district in the parish of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, when the accused shot the victim two times when he executed his house. Following which, the victim ran back inside his home in order to save his life from the attacker, and locked himself in a bedroom with his spouse and kids.

But the accused did not retreat and kicked down the door of the room in which the victim and his family hid themselves, and after getting in the accused knocked down the victim on the floor and stood over him. After that he shot the victim six times in front of his wife and young children.

A post mortem of the victim’s body revealed that Russell had gunshot injuries to his head, cheek, chest and buttocks and the investigators believed that it was a contract killing.

This conviction provides satisfaction to the family of the victim as they finally get justice. The people of the community also felt relieved as they commented that “finally a devil is behind the bars and will pay for his sins.”