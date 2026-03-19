Jamaica imposes 48-hour curfew in Kingston and St. Andrew amid security concerns

A 48 hour curfew has been imposed in three areas of Jamaica including Kingston Western Policing Division, St. Andrew South Policing Division and the Kingston Eastern Policing Division. The curfew started at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 and will continue until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

The boundaries of the curfew for Kingston Western Policing Division has been defined by the police force. In the northern region, the boundary will follow along Rousseau Road from Maxfield Avenue to Lincoln Crescent. In the Eastern region it will follow along Lincoln Crescent from Rousseau Road to Greenwich Road, then along Greenwich Street to Nathan Street. In the South it will follow along Nathan Street from Greenwich Street to Maxfield Avenue, and in the West the boundaries lie along Maxfield Avenue from Nathan Street to Rousseau Road.

The boundaries of the curfew for St. Andrew South Policing Division has also been defined by the police force. In the Northern region the boundary starts from the Happy Grove community to the intersection of Chisholm Avenue and Maxfield Avenue, following the divisional boundary. In the Eastern division, it starts from the intersection of Chisholm Avenue and Maxfield Avenue, travelling southerly to East Avenue, intersecting at Marcus Garvey Drive. In the South, the boundary is from the coastline at Marcus Garvey Drive, in the vicinity of East Avenue, to the Duhaney River and in the West it lies from the Duhaney River to Kingston Harbour.

The boundaries of the curfew for the Kingston Eastern Policing Division has also been defined. In the Northern region, it follows along an imaginary line from the Mountain Ridge from Mountain View Primary School to Cane River Falls. In the East, it follows along an imaginary line from Cane River Falls to the bridge at 10 Miles Bull Bay. In the Southern region, it follows along the coastline from the bridge at 10 Miles Bull Bay to Flag Circle. And, on the Western side, it goes along South Camp Road from Flag Circle to Vineyard Road onto an imaginary line to Mountain View Primary School.

During the hours of curfew, the people residing within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain indoors. Unless it is authorized by the person in charge of enforcing the curfew, one is not allowed to leave their premises under any circumstance.