interCaribbean Airways to launch direct flight between St Kitts and San Juan in December 

St Kitts and Nevis: interCaribbean Airways is all set to launch direct flights between San Juan and St Kitts on December 18, 2025. The flights will be operated for four days in a week that is Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from St Kitts.

The flights will be available at as low as $89 as the services that will be operated Mondays and Fridays will depart at 17: 20 from San Juan. The services that will be operated Thursdays and Sundays will depart at 8: 30 from St Kitts’ Robert L Bradshaw International Airport.

Promotional fares will be applicable to flights from December 18 to 21, 2025 and price does not include government imposed taxes, airport charges and carrier imposed fees. People can book their flights through the official website of interCaribbean Airways or they can contact their agents as well.

Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis shared the details and added that the flights will be operated and enhance the connections between the two countries. He said that this is great news for the country as new routes will enhance the flight operation and airlift sector of the country.

He said, “We’re thrilled to announce direct flights between San Juan and St. Kitts. Launching December 18. Mondays and Fridays at 17:20 from San Juan. Thursdays and Sundays at 08:30 from St. Kitts. From $8.”

InterCaribbean Airways operates flights between St. Kitts' Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and Barbados' Grantley International Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

InterCaribbean Airways, formerly known as Air Turks & Caicos, is a regional airline based in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Overseas Territory. The airline offers scheduled passenger flights and charter flight services from its hub in Providenciales International Airport. Since its launch in 1991, its travel destinations have expanded to multiple Caribbean islands including Antigua, The Bahamas, St. Kitts, Barbados, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia and St. Maarten.