Oasis of the Seas docks in Port Zante, boosting St Kitts and Nevis tourism

Passengers explored the vibrant street culture of St Kitts and Nevis, immersing themselves in the authentic lifestyle of its citizens.

St Kitts and Nevis: Oasis of the Seas docked in Port Zante with thousands of passengers in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday. The cruise ship has graced the shores and boosted the tourism sector by providing them with a chance to explore the beauty of the island nation.

Passengers explored the street culture of St Kitts and Nevis and enjoyed the authentic life of the citizens. Cultural explosion has also been seen on the streets of Basseterre as people experienced the cultural life of the country with its authentic music, dance and other vibrant activities. However, the inclement weather conditions tried to impact the arrival of tourism.

Passengers enjoyed the heavy rain which has further enhanced the beauty of St Kitts and Nevis. The rain didn’t stop the visitors from enjoying themselves as there was a great culture and great vibes.

St Kitts and Nevis kicks off 2025 cruise season

The Ministry of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis announced the cruise season and noted that the country will welcome three cruise ships in May 2025. The first cruise ship of the month docked on May 4, 2025, which was the “Vision of the Seas”.

The second cruise ship of the day was Oasis of the Seas which has been docked on Tuesday (May 6, 2025) in St Kitts and Nevis. The last and third cruise ship of the month will be Rhapsody of the Seas which will arrive on Friday (May 23, 2025). As the cruise season is coming to an end, St Kitts and Nevis has welcomed millions of tourists from across the globe.

Foreign Minister Dr Douglas highlights vibrant cultural explosion at Port Zante

Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas added that there was a Cultural Explosion at Port Zante. He said, “CULTURAL EXPLOSION AT PORT ZANTE … And Heavy Rain But the Rain didn’t stop the Visitors from enjoying themselves… Great Culture and Great Vibe.”

The cruise season in St Kitts and Nevis has provided great business to the small vendors and businesses.