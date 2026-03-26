Jamaica issues high alert for missing teen and toddler

The 17-year-old and three-year-old have been missing since March 18 in Phoenix Park, St Elizabeth, prompting police to appeal to the public for any information.

Jamaica: A 17-year-old boy named Lakaydia Thomas, also known as ‘Latty’ and a three year old named Kia Thomas have been missing since Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

A high alert has been issued by the Jamaican Police forces in order to find these 2 missing persons. Both of these persons belong to Phoenix Park, Balaclava, St Elizabeth, Jamaica.

The teen is known for having a dark complexion. Sheis slim built and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

As per the reports from the Balaclava Police and the Black River Police, it is known that at about 9:40 am on Wednesday, 18th March, 2026 Lakaydia and Kia were last seen at home. The medium of dress of both men at the time they went missing was unknown and they had not been heard from since.

The police have asked the public to contact the Black River Police at 876-965-2232, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station if they find anything in relation to the whereabouts of Lakaydia and Kia.