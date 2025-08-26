GECOM under fire after CEO confirms Ballot Photo Leak

The controversy has caused fresh concerns of election integrity across Guyana, with locals pointing out their concerns.

Guyana’s election commission is facing scrutiny after photos went viral online of actual ballots cast during the disciplined forces vote, which has triggered nationwide outrae over polling station privacy and security. This was also confirmed by the Chief Elections Officer, Vishnu Persaud on Monday that the images are genuine, but didn’t shed light that how the breach occurred.

“We have not been able to determine how, where, or when that was taken, but they are photos of actual ballots,” Persaud said, acknowledging the leak to reporters.

Breach of Mobile Phone Ban

Earlier through a release GECOM stated that taking mobile phones inside the polling booth is strictly prohibited but the images getting viral clearly shows the breach of the rule. Persaud, however noted that the viral photographs represent a clear violation indicating that the practice is illegal and those involved will face fines or imprisonment.

Persaud confirms Election Integrity

Despite the breach, CEO Persaud has stated that the case does not undermine the overall credibility of the elections process, emphasizing that GECOM continues to operate “at the highest and most optimal level.”

“We are giving our best to ensure that what we do can withstand scrutiny,” he stressed, urging the public and political stakeholders to maintain confidence in the system.

Rising Scrutiny ahead of elections

The controversy has caused fresh concerns of election integrity across Guyana, with locals pointing out their concerns.

A user named Arletta Andries Benn said, “How come only elections time in Guyana we do get counting and maths problems, now we got envelopes mixing up frm across 3 different regions, how did yall find d mix up if d box isn't supposed to open yet.”

Rocky Cooke while stating his concerns stated, “So how come no one has been fired for such elementary errors. I hope these elections will see the end of GECOM’s lifecycle in this present configuration.”

“For there to be a mix-up at this point means they are opening the ballot box already, is this normal,” wrote another user.