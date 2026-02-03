Barbados cuts fuel prices across the board, next adjustment set for March

Gasoline now retails at $3.77 per litre, diesel at $3.25 per litre, with both prices reduced by 11 and 16 cents respectively.

Barbados: The retail prices of the petroleum products have decreased in Barbados and came into effect on February 1, 2026. According to the revised adjustments, the prices for the major products including gasoline, diesel, kerosene, LPG have been declined for the citizens of the country.

The new adjustments outlined that the gasoline will now retail at $3.77 per litre. On the other hand, the diesel will be available in Barbados at $3.25 per litre. The new pricing outlined that the prices were reduced by 11 and 16 cents respectively, making it the most effective and lowest decline in the country so far.

The price of kerosene has also decreased by five cents. Now, it will cost $1.43 per litre to the people of Barbados. The revised prices of LPG has also outlined that there is a sharp decline in the prices of the petroleum product.

In addition to that, the 100lb cylinder will be sold at $161.47 in Barbados. On the other hand, a 25lb cylinder will be sold at $45.47. The third product of the LPG which is a 22 lb cylinder will be sold at $40.18. On the other hand, the last product of the LPG will be a 20 lb cylinder and will be sold at $36.52.

The next adjustments to the prices of the petroleum products will take effect on March 1, 2026.