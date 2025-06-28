Missing TikTok star’s body found dismembered in Peru, investigations continue

In a gruesome discovery, the dismembered body parts of Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Pina were found in bags near a water treatment plant in Lima, Peru. The teen influencer went missing on 5th June 2025 and her body parts were found on June 9th.

As per reports, the workers conducting a routine inspection on the treatment plant’s site stumbled upon to the plastic bags filled with the body parts. Workers immediately reported the same to the police who conducted a thorough investigation into the case.

The body parts were identified to be belonged to Fabiola through distinctive tattoos she had including the English phrase, “Love me for who I am” on her arm and the name “Paula Sophia” on her torso. Further investigations into the case lead the police to a discovery of more body parts belonging to the TikToker on 15th June.

The police in response to which launched a thorough investigation but have failed to rule out any decision. The investigations into this case have now strengthened even more with social media and internet buzzing in with the mystery revolving around Fabiola’s death.

Two possible theories linked to Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Pina’s death

Human Trafficking: Investigators have been claiming that Fabiola may have died out from being a victim to Peru’s growing human trafficking's crisis. This was backed with the theory that several young women were recently found dead under suspicious circumstances in Lima, with their bodies dumped in the Rimac River, while others stuffed in suitcases. Revenge Plot: Fabiola’s death has been also linked to the mysterious death of his former boyfriend in 2022. As per sources, her boyfriend’s family claimed that Fabiola killed their son as she entered a romantic relationship with another partner. However, her boyfriend’s death was ruled out as suicide and no thorough investigation was conducted over Fabiola.

Notably, Fabiola originally hailed from Barquisimeto, Venezuela and left her country in 2022 aged 16, along with her boyfriend, Mayner Yoffrey Giménez Castrillo. They both had a 21-year age gap and stayed together in a rental flat in Huaycan district where Mayner died just months later.

Circumstances revolving around Fabiola’s death

Police reports and credible sources have outlined that Fabiola was threatened by a Venezuelan mafia gang to make her pay for Mayner’s death. Police also said that they believe she was lured away from a party under false pretences. Reports are also there that she was tortured with cigarette burns on her legs and feet, before being killed.

Investigations into this case have now been reignited with locals demanding answers and transparency in relation to the incident.