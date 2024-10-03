Grenada's Tissue Culture Lab Project breaks ground to boost crop production

Grenada has moved ahead with the construction of the Tissue Culture Lab in Mirabeau, a project initiated with support from the Chinese Agriculture Mission. The foundation work was initiated last week and approximately 2000 square feet of land has been allocated for the project, which aims to boost crop production.

This development will help implement and teach farming technology to farmers. The project was planned in January during a meeting between the Minister of Agriculture of Grenada, Lennox Andrews, and the Chinese Ambassador to Grenada, Wei Hongtian to discuss the project.

This project has been established to address the issues of crop shortages in specific areas of the island. The supervisor of propagation at the Mirabeau propagation site, Nigel Gibbs highlighted the ongoing development as he noted its significance in boosting production.

“We do need to have mass propagation of different crop types, different species, and that process could facilitate it,” said Nigel Gibbs.

This construction on completion will help bring back the propagation of several species including the Musa Species, banana plantation, and more. Nigel highlighted these species to be their primary target, however, he revealed that there are plans underway to perform tissue culture and improve varieties including sweet potatoes and pineapples.

According to Nigel Gibbs, the project has been slated to end its construction by 2025 and start operating as soon as possible. He added that the island nation already comprises all the facilities and equipment which will further aid a timely start of the project.

Gibbs stated that upon completion of the project, it will allow aspiring agriculturists to view their fields from a different perspective. The project aims to create feasible employment opportunities for the young and help promote agriculture among them.

“This acts as a great opportunity for science students, especially those aspiring to learn medicine. This would be a perfect opportunity for them to really walk in agriculture and experience agriculture in a different light than what is normally being portrayed,” said Nigel Gibbs.

Apart from this project, there are plans for advancement of Grenada in the agriculture sectors through many other planned initiatives. These include facility upgrades, and technical support for farmers, particularly in the area of irrigation.

These programs are designed to introduce advanced agricultural practices to the local farmers and provide them assistance to advance in their businesses.