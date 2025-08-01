Jailbreak to Murder: Grenada Trio Sentenced After Killing American Couple

Ron Mitchell, identified as the ringleader will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Grenada: Three men involved in the killing of American couple Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel during a violent spree in 2024 have now been sentenced in prison during a ruling in Grenadian court.

Ron Mitchell, identified as the ringleader will spend the rest of his life in prison. His two allies, Atiba Stanislaus and Trevon Robertson, will however receive cumulative sentences exceeding 60 years for manslaughter, rape, kidnapping and related crimes.

The sentencing was handed down to him on Wednesday by Justice Paula Gilford, who refused to accept any apologies made by the offenders. She said that their behaviour showed no real remorse and warned of their potential to reoffend.

The attack was notably the one which drew global attention and stunned residents of Grenada. It began with a jailbreak on 18th February 2024, by the trio who had been in custody for assault, rape and robbery.

In the coming days, the three boarded a yacht in Grand Anse Bay where the American couple had been living. The attackers reportedly bounded and beat the couple. Brandel 72 was raped before both the victims were thrown out of the boat alive. Prosecutors revealed that the accused then circled the yacht and ran them over the victims in the water, ensuring they would not survive.

The three accused then fled to St Vincent and Grenadines in the stolen vessel named Simplicity. The discovered vessel by the authorities showed signs of trauma, including blood stains. The three accused were later caught by the SVG police and were deported back to Grenada, where they have been held at Richmond Hill Prison while awaiting trial.

Who was the American Couple?

Hendry and Brandel were a sailing couple who had spent years cruising aboard Simplicity. They were also the part of a close-knit international sailing community that often meets in anchorages throughout the Caribbean. Relatives and friends described them as warm, helpful and experienced couple. Their deaths sent shockwaves throughout the world, following which rules for tighter port security were made between Caribbean governments.