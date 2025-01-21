Three more wildfires erupt in California: 0% Contained

Three new brush fires have erupted in three different locations across San Diego County of California on early Tuesday morning. The widespread fire has created havoc among the locals, leading to evacuation orders, as firefighters failed to contain the fire.

Pala Fire

The fire which erupted in the San Diego County first erupted at around 12:30 am and was dubbed ‘Pala Fire’. According to the California Fire department, the fire erupted in SR-76 and I-15 junction. The authorities also shared the information on their official Twitter account where they informed the locals about the intensity of the fire.

According to the information shared, the fire spread to approximately 5 acres as soon as it erupted. The fire is currently moving fast with several structures along the way being on the radar of getting damaged.

Lilac Fire

The fire has now crossed more than 30 acres; however, they confirmed that the speed of the fire has slowed. Another fire then erupted near Lilac Road, which is dubbed as the ‘Lilac Fire’. The lilac fire has spread to 30 acres and is moving at a slightly higher rate than the Pala fire.

Fallbrook fire

Following these two fires a new fire has just erupted in Fallbrook, which is also spreading at a rapid speed. The river view fire has erupted at the 2000 block of Santa Margarita Drive in Fallbrook.

Evacuations issued for Fire in California

From the data shared by sources, it has been estimated that several buildings have been impacted though the exact number remains unknown. An evacuation order has been issued as a preventive measure to avoid any complications. The evacuation order has been issued for people residing in SDC-0236, SDC-0235, SDC-0288 and SDC-0289 zones.

The authorities have designated the Castle Creek Country Club at 8797 Circle R Drive in Escondido as the evacuation center. Everyone from the danger zone is urged to move to these centers to seek help and stay safe.

The officials are currently investigating the circumstances which may have led to the eruption of fire on the two locations. However, this is to be noted that the fire has not been contained till now.