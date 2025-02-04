InterCaribbean Airways ATR42-500 with “Spirit of Grenada” livery lands in St Kitts and Nevis

This is the first time that the aircraft landed in St Kitts and Nevis with a special livery.

St Kitts and Nevis: interCaribbean Airways ATR 42-500 with special livery of “Spirit of Grenada” touched down in Robert L Bradshaw International Airport for its service on Monday morning. The aircraft paid tribute to Grenada on its 56th Independence celebration and was seen departing St Kitts in the afternoon.

This is the first time that the aircraft landed in St Kitts and Nevis with a special livery, showcasing the cultural richness and independence significance of Grenada. The new look of interCaribbean Airways is the first of its kind in the region which was introduced in August last year to mark the occasion.

As per the interCaribbean Airways, the aircraft was adorned in the colours of Grenada to showcase the authentic spirit and heritage of the country which was celebrated efficiently on Independence.

The “Spirit of Grenada” was launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Independence, aiming to display the Spice Culture in the “Spice Mas” which is known as one of the biggest festivals of the country.

InterCaribbean Airways service to St Kitts

interCaribbean Airways launched a three-day service of flights in March 2023, aiming to expand footprints in the region. The inaugural flight landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on March 14, 2023, and the flights are scheduled to operate every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Several aircraft including ATR 42-500 have been landed in RLB International Airport that have provided service to St Kitts and Nevis. Earlier, E-145 was also used as the region jet to provide flight to the country as the aircraft has a seating capacity of 50 seats. On the other hand, ATR42-500 has 47 seats with a plan normally providing services on bigger routes.

InterCaribbean Airways is a regional airline which offers service to several destinations including Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia and many other neighbouring countries. The aircraft provides a seamless service and enhanced travel experience to the tourists from across the globe.