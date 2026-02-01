interCaribbean Airways introduces new nonstop weekly flights between Trinidad and Barbados

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said the partnership with the airline will strengthen its regional presence and advance air connectivity with major Caribbean aviation hubs.

Trinidad and Tobago: interCaribbean Airways launched a new non-stop weekly air service between Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados. The service will be started on March 9, 2026 and the flights will be operating four times in a week, connecting the two neighbours in the Caribbean.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation announced the partnership with the airline and noted that this will enhance their presence in the wider region. It will mark as a significant step towards regional air connectivity, aiming to enhance their flight operations with the Caribbean’s premier aviation hubs.

The coordination meeting will be held on January 28, 2026 to prepare the ministry for the launch of the service as the inaugural flight will be landed at Piarco International Airport of Trinidad and Tobago from Barbados on March 9, 2026.

Minister Zakour called it an important milestone for both island nations and said that the new route will strengthen the regional linkages. It will also support tourism, trade and cultural exchange, providing benefits to both business and leisure travel.

He said that the service will also reiterate the government’s commitment to expanding airlift and reinforcing regional integration. The Ministry will continue to engage with interCaribbean and other key stakeholders to facilitate the successful introduction of the service.

Minister Zakour also added that they will achieve regional milestones with the service.