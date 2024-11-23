Bahamasair to resume flights to Cap Haitien on Tuesday

The authorities in the United States have conducted a thorough and satisfactory safety assessment of the situation in Haiti.

Bahamas: Bahamasair announced the resumption of the flights to Cap Haitien on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 following the “All-Clear” notice from the Bahamas Embassy in Haiti. The decision came a day after the United States Federal Aviation Administration allowed their airlines to resume the service to the country.

The authorities in the United States have conducted a thorough and satisfactory safety assessment of the situation in Haiti. They also analyzed the safety situation for the flights that will land at Cap Haitien airport.

According to the reports, the communities around the airport have also remained incident-free before and after the incidents that were reported on November 11, 2024, in the country.

Now, Bahamasair has announced the resumption and stated that the rotation of the flights will remain on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The passengers are asked to book their flights with the resumption of the service and the people who have already booked with Bahamasair will be allowed to travel through the new services. The reservations of those passengers are still in the system and for those who are now seeking to visit Haiti, can book their seats as the service is available for purchase.

The flights were cancelled by several airlines including regional and international after the US- Carrier Spirit Airline have faced the incident of gunfire at the airport during its landing in Haiti. Due to this, US authorities cancelled the service of flights out of Florida to the country as the airport was under attack.

Even, interCaribbean Airways, a regional carrier of Caribbean also announced the cancellation of the flights to Haiti. No resumption announcement has been made by the airline yet even after the clearance notice from the US Embassy.

Further, the US carriers, including JetBlue and others have also decided to cancel their service to Haiti due to the criminal activities and threatening situations.