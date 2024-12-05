Anthem Blue Cross revives Anesthesia Coverage Policy following United Healthcare CEO’s murder

Under the new policy, the insurance holder will have to pay more for anesthesia services, if their surgeries fall outside the specific time limit.

The American health insurance company, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has announced a new anesthesia coverage policy, following the tragic murder of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thomas on Wednesday morning.

Under the new policy, the insurance holder will have to pay more for anesthesia services, if their surgeries fall outside the specific time limit.

This will be applicable to patients in New York State, Connecticut and Missouri. The Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) stated that this change will come into effect starting February 2025.

What is the Anthem Blue Cross Anesthesia Coverage policy?

The Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Anesthesia policy will impose a time limit over the anesthesia coverage for surgeries. Under this, any surgery going beyond a certain time frame, will not be entertained and covered under the insurance.

The time limit for these surgeries will be determined under specific guidelines, using CMS Physician Work Time Values, specifying the number of minutes reported for the anesthesia services.

Notably, the change will not be applicable to anyone aged less than 22, or those requiring maternity care.

Outrage grows over new Anthem Blue Cross Anesthesia coverage policy

Erica, who is a registered nurse and famous internet personality, shared a video on her social media account addressing her rage over the new approach of the insurance company.

She outlined the policy as one of the most outrageous things she has ever reported and noted that everything she says is true and is not made up.

Erica also highlighted the shocking murder of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson stating his death to be ‘tragic’ and noting, ‘Violence is never the answer.’

The nurse further added that all the CEO’s are evil as she said, “What happened to the United Healthcare CEO was tragic, and violence is never the answer. But let's also be clear, these CEOs of all these health insurance companies are evil.”

She added that they knowingly, willingly, happily, aggressively allow evil to take place every single day. The social media personality highlighted the issue and expressed her dissatisfaction over the new rules and users under her post were supporting this debate.

BRIAN THOMPSON, UNITED HEALTHCARE CEO’S MURDER CASE

The United Healthcare CEO was notably killed outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan, where he went to speak at an investor meeting on Wednesday in the morning.

The killing of the United Healthcare CEO is reported to be a targeted murder, and the evidence recovered from the scene justifies the suspicions.

The CEO was notably gunned down with three shots, piercing his calf and back. The shooter came to the crime site in mask and immediately ran out after killing the CEO.

Investigations into this case are currently going on and more details are expected to come out with it, which could help arrest the true suspect.