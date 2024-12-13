“We are homeless now,” says owner after deadly fire ravages four houses in Bahamas

The rescue operation started on Friday morning, however, the properties turned into ashes as the fire blazed for a prolonged period.

13th of December 2024

Bahamas: A deadly fire destroyed four houses in Bahamas on Thursday at midnight when families were sleeping. The houses were on the same property in Dunmore Streets and the families expressed their deep grief over the incidents.  

The rescue operation started on Friday morning, however, the properties turned into ashes as the fire blazed for a prolonged period. One of the owners of the house described the situation and noted that they were sleeping during the incident, could not get the chance to save their properties.  

He said that the loss of the house was the second blow for him in one day as his uncle who also owned the house lost his wife on Friday morning. The owner noted,” When we return home, we found the house into the ash, which is unbearable loss to my family as we are homeless now,”  

Another owner named Dave Beckford also expressed his grief and noted that this morning, he heard some loud noises around 4 am in the morning. He said that within some moments, everything had turned into ashes, and it just didn’t look good as they tried hard to save their houses, but nothing turned fruitful.  

Neighbours also described the situation and noted that the blaze was quite massive as it has destroyed all of the four houses.  

Firefighters’ Statement  

The official from the firefighter department stated that they took two hours to stop the fire, as it was increasing and moving towards another block on the street. However, they did not confirm any particular reason behind the origin of the fire but stated that it could be due to some kind of short circuit or electrical malfunctioning in any device.  

The inspection of the site is underway, and the authorities explained that the fire has destroyed everything on the property.  

Member of Parliament, Wade Waston extended his full support to the families and stated that he will do his best to assist those affected. 

He noted, ”It’s tough times, you know, they are going to need some kind of assistance to rebuild.” 

Fire Incidents in Bahamas  

On November 24, 2024, a sudden fire has been erupted at a home in Black Village in Bahamas, causing the death of one person. However, the cause of the fire was not explained by the authorities and the property has been in the headlines due to its long-standing dispute.  

On August 12, 2024, another incident of fire destroyed classrooms at the Harbour Island All Age School on Goal Street in Bahamas. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Barbuda’s old airport to transform into Business Hub
Caribbean

Barbuda’s old airport to transform into Business Hub

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Port of Spain police held suspect of iPhone robbery. Image Credit: ernakulamdistrictolympicassociation
Trinidad and Tobago

Central Division police seized illegal firearms, five booked

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Restricting post BERYL health hazards: Follow Precautions
Featured

Restricting post BERYL health hazards: Follow Precautions

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

PM Roosevelt Skerrit welcomes Foreign Minister of Qatar to Dominica, talks bilateral ties
News

PM Roosevelt Skerrit welcomes Foreign Minister of Qatar to Dominica, talk...

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

23-year-old man charged for shooting in Tacarigua. Image Credit: The Statesman
Trinidad and Tobago

23-year-old man charged for shooting in Tacarigua

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season to remain “Super Hyperactive”: Met predicted
News

2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season to remain “Super Hyperactive”, Met predict...

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Saint Lucia

Olympic Gold Medalist Julien Alfred coming to Saint Lucia today, citizens...

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

US and Canada

Northern lights may not be visible to these US States

Friday, 13th Dec 2024