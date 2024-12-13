“We are homeless now,” says owner after deadly fire ravages four houses in Bahamas

The rescue operation started on Friday morning, however, the properties turned into ashes as the fire blazed for a prolonged period.

Bahamas: A deadly fire destroyed four houses in Bahamas on Thursday at midnight when families were sleeping. The houses were on the same property in Dunmore Streets and the families expressed their deep grief over the incidents.

The rescue operation started on Friday morning, however, the properties turned into ashes as the fire blazed for a prolonged period. One of the owners of the house described the situation and noted that they were sleeping during the incident, could not get the chance to save their properties.

He said that the loss of the house was the second blow for him in one day as his uncle who also owned the house lost his wife on Friday morning. The owner noted,” When we return home, we found the house into the ash, which is unbearable loss to my family as we are homeless now,”

Another owner named Dave Beckford also expressed his grief and noted that this morning, he heard some loud noises around 4 am in the morning. He said that within some moments, everything had turned into ashes, and it just didn’t look good as they tried hard to save their houses, but nothing turned fruitful.

Neighbours also described the situation and noted that the blaze was quite massive as it has destroyed all of the four houses.

Firefighters’ Statement

The official from the firefighter department stated that they took two hours to stop the fire, as it was increasing and moving towards another block on the street. However, they did not confirm any particular reason behind the origin of the fire but stated that it could be due to some kind of short circuit or electrical malfunctioning in any device.

The inspection of the site is underway, and the authorities explained that the fire has destroyed everything on the property.

Member of Parliament, Wade Waston extended his full support to the families and stated that he will do his best to assist those affected.

He noted, ”It’s tough times, you know, they are going to need some kind of assistance to rebuild.”

Fire Incidents in Bahamas

On November 24, 2024, a sudden fire has been erupted at a home in Black Village in Bahamas, causing the death of one person. However, the cause of the fire was not explained by the authorities and the property has been in the headlines due to its long-standing dispute.

On August 12, 2024, another incident of fire destroyed classrooms at the Harbour Island All Age School on Goal Street in Bahamas.