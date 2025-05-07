India-Pakistan Tensions Flare: Operation Sindoor Sparks Global Concerns Over Escalation

India claims 70 militants were killed in strikes launched as swift retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 Hindu pilgrims.

Operation Sindoor, an extensive military offensive came to action on May 6, 2025, when India dropped 24 missiles to annihilate nine suspected terror camps spread throughout Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

According to Indian authorities 70 militants died from the strikes while the attacks happened as immediate retaliation to Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Hindu pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Operation Sindoor: India’s point of view

The Indian government described these missile operations as a "precise and pre-emptive" counterterrorism action to complete the removal of militant infrastructure run by groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to Indian information the operation maintained strict limitations as a surgical strike which purposely avoided targeting civilian zones.

Sites targeted during Operation Sindoor Pakistan maintains a tough stance against this attack which it views as an unwanted military strike classified as wartime aggression. According to Pakistani authorities, the attack conducted by India resulted in the death of 26 civilians and numerous injuries among both women and children.

Fake claims by Pakistan Authority

According to Pakistan's military response, several Indian aircraft received damage and multiple Indian service members were taken into Pakistani custody. The Pakistan authority also claims to have launched retaliation attack on India’s Srinagar Airbase. But according to the information from credible sources, all these claims have been rendered baseless and fake.

India-Pakistan cross-border tension: Global perspective

International observers worry about the stability of South Asia because it harbours two nuclear powers which repeatedly face hostile relations and cross-border conflicts. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres requested both India and Pakistan maintain "maximum restraint" as he pushed for diplomatic negotiations to resume. Global powers such as the United States together with China and the European Union share deep worries about fresh escalation.

Amidst rising global political divisions, the dispute has become a crucial validation point for regional crisis control methods. Financial market reactions were measured while military experts indicated that repeated acts of retaliation risked creating an uncontrollable cycle between both nations.

Pakistan reopens Airspace amid escalated tensions with India

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Pakistan has announced to reopen their Air Space, which was earlier closed after the tensions between two countries escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack. Notably, Pakistan has withdrawn its earlier 48-hour NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) regarding the suspension of the Pakistan Airspace.

The notice has further highlighted that normal flight operations will be restored back to normal in major cities including Karachi and Lahore. The new notice outlines that the airspace is now open for both International and domestic flights, through all the previously affected corridors.

Pakistan attacks Civilians in Jammu and Kashmir: 1 woman, 2 children killed

Pakistan has attacked Indian civilians in Jammu and Kashmir amid escalating tensions and war like situations building up in the two countries. As per reports, Indian Civilians including a woman and two children were killed in a heavy cross-border shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.



Pakistan has allegedly attacked India's Poonch district in response to the missile attack carried out by India over Pakistan. There are reports of attack in the Uri sector as well which has led to injuring at least ten people and three others in Rajouri.

From Civil Drills to Coordinated Strikes: India securing future

Operation Abhyaas represented India's domestic preparedness which involved conducting a nationwide drill aimed at teaching civilians emergency response skills as Indian government officials prepared for potential extended high tension.

Operation Sindoor stands apart from previous Indian counterattacks toward cross-border terrorism as India takes a more coordinated approach to direct military responses. Experts question whether this move represents a permanent strategic change in India's style or it will stay as a singular tactical decision in the future.