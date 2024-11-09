Alarming Situation: Sea Urchins in Barbados on verge of extinction, what it indicates for Caribbean

Steven Bourne is a renowned diver who annually surveys the south coast for the fisheries division to report on the population of sea urchins in Barbados.

An expert diver named Steven Bourne has recently raised concerns and pointed awareness on the emerging extinction of sea urchins in Barbados along the southern corridor of the island’s reef.

The diver this year stated that the last survey was carried out in 2022, and since then they have not seen any increase in population.

He stated that there are next to no sea urchins left in the Barbadian oceans. The diver cited a little hope over the incident as he emphasized that a surge could be expected in the next year, if necessary measures are taken.

The significant reduction of the population of sea urchins in the Barbadian ocean points towards a concerning sign of ecological imbalance and an urgent need to address the issue with proper observance.

The sea creatures were once found in abundance in the Caribbean waters. However, over time their population has seen a decline which can be attributed to several factors related to environmental degradation.

WHAT ARE SEA URCHINS?

Sea urchins are spiny marine invertebrates that live deep on the ocean floor. The animals are mostly globular and are spiny in nature. There are approximately 950 species of sea urchins around the globe and all of them have their own significance in the environment.

Sea Urchins The animal though accounted as living creature, notably don’t have heart or brain, however the only thing they survive up to and respond is through their nervous system.

The sea urchins, however, are also known for their age as they can easily live up to more than 100 years. The sea creatures thus have a great significance over the environment.

WHAT COULD BE THE POSSIBLE REASON BEHIND REDUCTION OF SEA URCHINS IN BARBADOS OR CARIBBEAN?

URCHIN WASTING DISEASE

One of the most significant factors that could be considered for the reduction of sea urchin population could be the outbreak of Urchin Wasting Disease (UWD). The disease has caused massive damage to the population of sea urchins over time.

The significant decline was however seen in the region in 1980s and had a deep impact on several islands in the region. If the sea urchins are missing currently from the island, it indicates that the island still may have some impacts of the disease, or it may have been experiencing some new ones.

CLIMATE CHANGE AND OCEAN WARMING

Global climate change is something that has impacted the whole world and particularly the oceans. The change has widespread impact on the marine ecosystem and sea urchins are definitely no exception.

The warmer ocean temperatures disturb the organisms, weakening their immune systems and ultimately making them more susceptible to diseases and leading to a decrease in their population.

OVERFISHING

One of the major issues for the population decrease of sea urchins is also overfishing of the organisms as fishers often harvest them and sell them for a handsome profit. The sea urchin harvesting is also a major source of income for the fishers across the Caribbean.

This overfishing, hence, may have led to a reduction in the population of the organism and its extinction.

SEA URCHINS: A DELICIOUS MEAL FOR MANY

The organisms are a delicious meal for many around the globe as they are eaten in several parts of the world. The organisms are mostly eaten fresh and have a soft yet appealing taste.

ARE SEA URCHINS EATEN ALIVE

The sea urchins in some parts are also eaten alive. The organism is often found on the serving plate while they are still moving. The moment may sound gross to many, but it does provide an exquisite taste to those who love it.

Sea Urchins in Barbados The organism, apart from its taste, is also eaten widely for its nutritional value as it contains several bioactive compounds such as polysaccharides, and more. They are also used as anti-inflammation, antioxidant, antimicrobial, and many other medical uses.

WHAT IS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF SEA URCHINS OVER THE ENVIRONMENT?

CONTROLLING THE ALGAE POPULATION AND CREATING HEALTHY CORAL REEFS

The sea urchins are primarily herbivores, and they often feed upon different forms of algae. The algae smother coral reefs as they reproduce rapidly and impact other marine life. Without the presence of sea urchins, the formation of algae over the surface of water can also lead to a reduction in the availability of light and oxygen for other organisms.

Sea urchins notably help keep a balance in between the fight for space and nutrition among algae and coral reefs.

Sea Urchins in Barbados The coral reefs are notably less competent and often see a decline when algae starts fighting them. The relationship of sea urchins with coral reefs is thus delicate and of great importance to the environment.

As the sea urchins control the population of algae it leads to balanced population of coral reefs which ultimately lead to reef regeneration and resilience.

IMPACT ON KELP FORESTS

The kelp forests are created due to the presence of a special kind of algae named ‘kelp’ which live in cool, relatively shallow waters and are often found in the waters of North America.

The sea urchins are crucial to the health of these forests which support a wide array of marine life as they not just act as a shelter but also provide food to many.

WHAT DOES THE ABSENCE OF SEA URCHINES IN BARBADOS INDICATES?

The depletion in the population of sea urchins is a red flag that triggers the need for quick solutions. Their absence indicates that the oceans of the region are suffering from a serious disease or threat to the environment.

The depletion in the population of sea urchins can also lead to several issues in the future depleting the islands natural resilience in form of coral reefs and depleting the resources.

The reduction could also lead to a decline in local business and thus the overall economy of the nation.

Thus, a need for urgent action becomes mandatory to follow necessary measures and tackle the issue and reverse the extinction.

