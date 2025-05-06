Antigua and Barbuda: Woman crushed to death by truck wheel on Labour Day

The woman’s tragic death in the accident has sparked widespread concern across the region, raising questions about public safety and crowd control during large events.

Antigua and Barbuda: A 40-years-old woman was crushed to death by the wheel of a truck during Labour Day activities on Monday. The incident happened shortly before 4 pm near Fort James Beach and the preliminary report added that the woman was trying to get onto the truck and slipped.

Due to this, the women had died in the accident, causing major disturbance in the region as people are worried about their security. The nearby citizens alerted the security services and called the Emergency Medical Services who were in the vicinity. They responded within two minutes and tried hard to safeguard their life. However, the woman had sustained severe injuries to her upper body, leading to her death at the scene.

She was accompanied by her son on her trip and her son who was with her has been traumatized by the incident. He was also taken to the hospital along with her mother for a checkup, however, doctors declared her mother dead.

Notably, this was the second truck mishap of the afternoon. Antigua and Barbuda has reported the second mishap for the day, alerting security services for the safety of the citizens across the country.

As per the reports, a woman had earlier sustained severe injuries to the lower part of one of her legs. The injury was caused by the wheel of a truck, and the investigation has been launched on the incident to know the real reason behind the death. The Emergency Medical Services have been kept busy throughout the day and responded to several medical injuries.

Citizens reacted to the incident and noted, “It's labour Day. When guest speakers and other Reps should speak about workers and workers rights and how far we have come and people go picnicking with their family. We have lost the true meaning of what Labour Day is about.”

Another citizen added, “Sad and tragic way to go. Condolences to her family and loved ones. That little more is gonna need serious counseling, he's gonna have the nightmare of his mother tragic death..May God guard him and keep him in his arms...pray for the youngster.”