“Life Was on Hold,” says Munga after acquittal in long-running murder case

After nearly a decade of legal proceedings, the dancehall artiste says the case halted his career and personal life, leaving him unable to plan for the future.

Jamaica: Dancehall artiste Munga Honorable’s name has been cleared from the shadow of a murder charge that has been haunting him and his professional career for the past nine years. The decade-long battle described by the artiste as “nine years of biblical tribulation,” finally ended on Friday, June 12, 2026, when he was freed of the murder charge along with co-accused Sheridan Gordon in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston, Jamaica.

The dancer and songwriter, whose real name is Damian Rhodes, stated that this ruling marks a major turning point in his life. It had reopened the doors which had been closed by legal uncertainty and prolonged court proceedings.

Munga said that he faced difficulties in planning for the future because of the uncertain legal procedures and also felt restrained from moving ahead with confidence.

He further expressed his anguish saying, “My career and personal life were tremendously hindered and limited, but I know that I couldn’t focus on the lows and still maintained hope.” He then thanked his defence and legal team for the intense efforts they put in to reach this positive outcome. His attorney team consisted of Christopher Townsend, Kaysian Kennedy-Sherman, and Chadwick Berry.

This matter began back in 2017 when Damian Rhodes and Sheridan Gordon were convicted for the murder of Cleveland Smith in Ackee Walk, St Andrew. The case concluded when the prosecution indicated it would offer no further evidence and suggested the case should not be continued further. As a result both the accused were freed.

Munga, known for his influential catalogue in dancehall, maintained his innocence throughout the case while continuing to record music and stay connected with his fans despite the pressure of the proceedings.

Although he was out on bail throughout the procedure, the artiste said that life often felt hanging. “I stayed strong by maintaining my faith in Rastafari and confidence in my innocence,” he explained while naming dancehall artists who supported and encouraged him through his hard time. He named several artists including Bounty Killer, Capleton, Popcaan, Nitty Kutchie and others.

Talking about his future plans, Munga said that he is ready to move forward with renewed purpose and would focus on rebuilding momentum in his career by giving all his time and attention to music.