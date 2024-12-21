Caribbean Airlines to launch daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and Montego Bay in March

The announcement was made three days after the resumption of the direct flights between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale.

Caribbean: Daily flights of Caribbean Airlines to Fort Lauderdale from Montego Bay will be kickstarted on March 25, 2025, as the new schedule has been made available for the passengers.

The announcement was made three days after the resumption of the direct flights between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale. Now, new route has been added into the schedule of the airline as the connection will be enhanced in Jamaica with other crucial operations.

Notably, the flights between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale operate for three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. However, the service will be expanded and increased from three days to daily from March 7, 2025.

With the resumption of the flights, the connectivity will be built between the two countries as the citizens in Jamaica will get access to South Florida. The sale for the flights between two countries have also been opened with the first flight departing Montego Bay in March next year.

Three aircraft including BW31, BW32, BW30, and BW33 will be operated to provide service between Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale. The service from Kingston to Fort Lauderdale will be operated with aircraft BW31 with a departure time of 7:05 AM and the arrival time of 9:10 AM.

The return service will be given from Fort Lauderdale to Kingston by BW23 with a departure time of 10: 55 am and an arrival time of 12:45 pm. The service between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale will be operated by BW33 of Caribbean Airlines for the first service, while BW30 will be used for the return service on the route.

The first service will depart at 3:05 PM from Kingston and arrive at 4:55 PM at Fort Lauderdale, while the return service will depart at 6:40 PM from Fort Lauderdale and then arrive at Kingston at 8:35 pm.

CEO of Caribbean Airlines Garvin Medera added that the flights have been re-introduced to enhance the frequency between Jamaica and Florida, aiming to enhance the market. The flight operations will run through June 30, 2025 and the booking will open on December 20, 2024. The passengers can book their flights till December 31, 2024.