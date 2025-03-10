Prince Frederick’s last words to father: ‘Are You Proud of Me?’

A rare mitochondrial disease known as POLG, killed the Prince Frederick of Luxembourg after years of suffering. Frederick’s family made the announcement of his death through the website of the POLG Foundation, which was started by Frederick himself in 2022. However, his father’s revelation in the statement has captured hearts of many as he states that Frederick’s last question to him was ‘Papa, Are you Proud of me?’

The prince passed away on the 1st March in Paris, with a disease that affects a person’s multiple organs including brain, muscles and liver. The disease is caused by mutations in the POLG gene which encodes the DNA Polymerase and replicates Mitochondrial DNA. The disease over time could significantly damage a person’s organs and could be life threatening as it has no cure, and its treatment majorly focuses on managing the symptoms and improving quality of life rather than getting completely cured.

Prince Frederick’s death has shaken everyone but specifically his family and his father who states that he was completely shocked to hear his final words. He stated that the clarity of Frederick’s words was as surprising as the weight of the moment was profound.

Prince Robert, Frederick’s father said that he had a clear answer to his question of is his father proud of him. He said that he had heard the answers several times but wanted a reassurance that he had contributed in all ways possible that he could in his beautiful short existence.

The statement by Fredrick’s family on the official site read as, “it is with a very heavy heart that my wife and I would like to inform you of the passing of our beloved son, the founder of the POLG foundation and its creative director, Frederik.”

Frederick’s father, Prince Robert further emphasized in the statement that he invited them on 28th February, ‘The Rare Disease Day’ to have a conversation with each and every family member for the very last time.

“Frederik found the strength and the courage to say goodbye to each of us in turn – his brother, Alexander; his sister, Charlotte; me; his three cousins, Charly, Louis, and Donall; his brother-in-law, Mansour; and finally, his Aunt Charlotte and Uncle Mark. He had already spoken all that was in his heart to his extraordinary mother, who had not left his side in 15 years. After gifting each of us with our farewells – some kind, some wise, some instructive – in true Frederik fashion, he left us collectively with a final long-standing family joke. Even in his last moments, his humour, and his boundless compassion, compelled him to leave us with one last laugh….to cheer us all up,” he stated.

Prince Robert than mentioned that Frederick knew he was his ‘Superhero’ and his ability to inspire was his biggest superpower.