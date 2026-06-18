IGS 2026 officially opens in St. Kitts and Nevis, discusses future economic growth

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Investment Gateway Summit officially opened in St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday under the theme, “Shared Values, Shared Future.” The summit brought together investors, HNWIs, industry leaders and stakeholders who discussed the future of the Citizenship Programme, sustainable goals and global collaborations.

Opened with prayer and national anthem, the summit was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley, Chairman of Citizenship Unit, Calvin St Juste, Marcella Liburd, Minister Konris Maynard and Premier Mark Brantley.

The summit began with the opening address of Deputy PM Hanley who outlined four key pillars of the future economic growth. He sheds light on their agenda of positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a destination for long-term investment across several strategic sectors.

The pillars including:

Energy: Hanley said St. Kitts and Nevis is pursuing a cleaner, more secure and more independent energy future, creating opportunities for investors to participate in renewable energy projects and support the country's transition towards sustainability.

Real Estate: He noted that real estate remains a cornerstone of both the economy and the Citizenship Programme, but stressed that the government is seeking responsible developments that respect the environment, create jobs and provide lasting benefits to local communities.

Technology: Highlighting the role of innovation in economic diversification, Hanley said the government is working to modernise public services and create the conditions necessary for technology and entrepreneurship to flourish across the Federation.

Climate Resilience: Deputy PM Hanley also identified climate resilience as a critical growth sector, noting that St. Kitts and Nevis is investing in resilient infrastructure, sustainable energy systems and climate adaptation measures to address the challenges facing Small Island Developing States.

“We intend for St. Kitts and Nevis to be recognised not merely as a destination for capital, but as a thought leader in sustainable development and strategic investment,” Hanley noted.

Deputy PM Hanley reflected on the evolution of the Investment Gateway Summit since its inaugural edition in 2024, noting that the platform has matured into a forum capable of delivering meaningful outcomes and lasting partnerships.

“This third edition is not about asking whether the idea works. It is about demonstrating that it does,” Hanley said, describing the summit as a catalyst for genuine and sustainable change.

He emphasised that the success of the summit should not be measured solely by attendance figures or the breadth of its agenda, but by the relationships and partnerships formed through the platform.

“We measure it in something harder to count, the relationships that have outlasted the four days, the partnerships that began over Federation sunsets and continued long after the aircraft had departed,” he stated.

The Deputy PM stressed that shared values remain at the centre of the Federation’s investment strategy, identifying stability, integrity, openness and responsible governance as the foundations upon which St. Kitts and Nevis continues to build its international reputation.

The summit has also featured panel discussion and conferences on the first day on diverse topics including “Biometric Enrollment," or “Banking in St. Kitts and Nevis.” The panelists had insightful discussions during the Global Border Security & Biometrics Integration panel as our panellists explored the evolving intersection of security, technology, and international cooperation.

From strengthening identity certainty and enhancing border intelligence to balancing innovation with privacy and compliance, the conversation reinforced the importance of building systems that protect both security and trust.

As the investment migration landscape continues to evolve, St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to forward-thinking solutions that strengthen integrity, safeguard our Programme, and position the Federation as a responsible global partner.

In the coming three days, the summit will feature exhibitions, panel discussions and forums on different topics, enhancing the exposure of the attendees to the opportunities in St. Kitts and Nevis.