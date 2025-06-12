Connectivity Glitch Disrupts Caribbean Airlines’ Call Services in Guyana

Guyana: Caribbean Airlines through an official press release has confirmed that they are facing issues with the telephone lines at the Guyana Call Centre on 12th June 2025, at 12:00 pm local time. The airlines further affirmed that the service providers are working relentlessly to rectify the issue and resolve public disruption.

Due to this error many callers have been facing issues in contacting the airlines at their local reservation number 592-226-1260, to resolve their queries related to ticketing and flight operations. The airlines has however, affirmed the locals to contact them via their webchat facility or they could visit the official website to resolve their quieries.