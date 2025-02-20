After 100-Man Stunt, Only Fans model Lily Philips’ pregnancy sparks new controversy

Controversial model Lily Philips took to Instagram and shared pictures of two positive pregnancy tests, announcing her pregnancy.

Lily Philips, the controversial Only Fans model who made headlines last month, announcing that she pleasured over 100 men in a day, made an announcement yesterday that she is pregnant. The model shared the information through a social media post, where she wrote, “The Secret is Out, Baby Philips 2025”, and shared a picture where she flaunted her baby bump.

Apart from sharing the pictures of her belly, Philips also shared pictures of two positive pregnancy tests. She then shared another post, a video holding her baby bump and stating, ‘its official’. The only fans model seem happy and excited for the new beginnings in her life.

However, Lily’s pregnancy has landed her in another controversy, as social media users doubt it as a publicity stunt. The doubt even strengthened as one of the pregnancy post she shared was in collaboration with Pillow Talk, which is a radio show, where Philips recently made an appearance.

The post shared by Pillow Talk was captioned as “Congrats Lily, who the F**k is the Dad.” Pillow Talks’ then commented under the post, “Can you answer who is the dad we have to know right now.”

The host of Pillow talks radio show, Ryan Pownall from his personal social media account commented, “Omg are you going to do the 1000 dudes pregnant” sparking speculations of another stunt that the model could perform.

Notably, netizens are going crazy over social media emphasizing who is the father of the kid, making humorous and sarcastic comments. A user named James wrote, “Congrats to all the fathers.”

Another user wrote, “This is a big ass publicity stunt I never seen someone clout chase as bad as her. I don't believe any of this shit is real it’s going to be rage bait, a pure distraction of unnecessary information of a woman committing sexual self-harm.”

Lily Philips after her 100-man stunt back in December faced severe backlash over the internet. However, another famous Only Fans model Bonnie Blue even surpassed Philips with her record-breaking stunt of sleeping with 1000 men in 12 hours. She remained in headlines for weeks, following this shocking revelation.