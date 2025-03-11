Elon Musk’s daughter alleges he used IVF to ensure male offspring

Elon Musk has once been recognized as having an 'engineering approach to reproduction,' according to some reports.

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson made a shocking revelation stating that her father uses sex-selective-in-vitro fertilizations to ensure male children in her family tree. Vivian Wilson said that her father used the specific method, when she was conceived by sharing a statement on her social media.

She shared the post on Threads, where she mentioned, “My Assigned sex at my birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for.” She further added in her statement that her birth was a monetary transaction.

“So when I was feminine as a child, and then turned to be a transgender, I was going against the product that was being sold. That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction,” she wrote.

Notably, Elon Musk has been once recognized as having an ‘Engineer approach to reproduction’ as per some reports. The report also stated that five of Elon Musk’s children had been conceived through IVF And all of them were assigned male at birth.

The report has notably raised questions regarding Musk’s use of IVF. Although, IVF is legal in the United States, it is controversial due to the ethics of choosing the sex of the child. These methods of choosing sex of the child without the natural procedure, is outlawed in many countries including India, China, Canada and more.

While Vivian Wilson’s claims are getting viral on social media, Elon Musk has not commented on it yet. Wilson notably also changed her name and her gender legally, back in 2022 and stated that she is no longer associated with her biological father.

Notably, the verbal fight between Elon Musk and her daughter often remains in controversies. Last year in a podcast appearance, Musk claimed that Wilson had been “killed by the Woke mind virus,” which was then refuted by her daughter.

Following the controversial statement passed by Vivian Jenna Wilson, social media erupted with frustration, citing their opinions. A user named Christine Dunwoody wrote, “His whole legion of children schtick is certainly fascinating and horrifying, but let's not let it distract us from the real damage he's doing on a daily basis.”

Another user named Bella Brakefield wrote, “This would be the least surprising thing and I personally believe he uses IVF to guarantee a baby that is assigned male at birth.”