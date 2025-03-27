Date announced for Antigua and Barbuda’s National Census 2025

PM Gaston Browne underscored the importance of census for Antigua and Barbuda while stressing, that the exercise is not just any political activity, but about coming together as a nation and to ensure that each resident is counted.

Antigua and Barbuda will begin its long delayed National Census on 25th June 2025. Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced the dates at the Census launch event, emphasizing that everyone should actively participate in the event as it plays a crucial role in understanding the country's growth over the years.

During the event, he underscored the importance of census for Antigua and Barbuda while stressing, that the exercise is not just any political activity, but about coming together as a nation and to ensure that each resident is counted. He also outlined the importance of Census, as he mentioned that it is important to receive accurate data, that could help the government to focus on future initiatives.

He stated that the data will be important for planning new reforms and strategies among different sectors including healthcare, infrastructure development, business and more. He then said that the data will also help calculate the public health trends including mortality and birth rates, and economic information for example per capita income and employment sectors where most citizens are engaged.

PM Browne calls for vigilance during 2025 Census

While he announced the census date for 2025, the Prime Minister reaffirmed citizens of their safety and highlighted that the census officers will be bound to confidentiality. He called for an active volunteerism during the exercise and said that everyone should stay aware and provide the information to designated officers only to avoid any misuse of the information.

When did Census last take place in Antigua and Barbuda?

Notably, the last Census in Antigua and Barbuda took place in May 2011, and after a halt of approximately 14 years the census is going to take place in the country. Over years Antigua and Barbuda have grown in several terms, making the 2025 census even more important for the government to collect the data and perform the necessary analysis.