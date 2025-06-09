IGS 2025 concludes with focus on sustainability and digital innovation in St Kitts and Nevis

Held under the theme "Investment to Impact: Our Journey to a Sustainable Island State," the event served as a platform to transform the nation’s economy and elevate its standards.

St Kitts and Nevis has once again positioned itself as a global leader in its sustainable investment agenda, as the much anticipated and highly appreciated Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) concluded just last week. The three-day summit brought together regional leaders, international investors and economic citizens for a discussion about developing St Kitts and Nevis as a premier destination for investment and solidifying its reputation with transparency and innovation.

The event was hosted under the theme, ‘Investment to Impact: Our Journey to a Sustainable Island State’ acted as an opportunity for transforming the nation's economy and raising its standards. The event also reflected on Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew’s vision to transform St Kitts and Nevis into the world’s first sustainable island state and building a digital economy.

PM Terrance Drew: Investors Are Partners in Nation-Building

Dr Terrance Drew also delivered an address during the event where he highlighted that St Kitts and Nevis is committed to delivering transparency, integrity and innovation in its Citizenship by Investment Programme and remaining at the forefront of the international market. He emphasized that the investors should be seen as true partners in building the nation.

“We are not here just to conduct transactions, we are here to build partnerships,” he said.

One of the standout features of the event was the establishment of an Investor Nexus Zone, a dedicated area designed to encourage networking among the attendees and that led to signing of fruitful deals. The Nexus Zone provided investors to connect directly with estate firms, financial advisors and experts in the business industry.

St Kitts and Nevis launches eTA to boost digital transformation

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis has launched an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system in order to boost digitalisation across the country. This new system is set to streamline the pre-arrival screening along with reinforcing national security protocols.

Alan Renaud, the Business Development and Project Lead at Travizory Border Security SA, explained that the eTA would also enhance the traveller experience through automation and real-time authorisation.

CBI Programme drives infrastructure growth

The authorities at the Investment Gateway Summit specifically took the event as an opportunity to highlight the significant strides made by the country, including the development of major projects such as Park Hyatt St Kitts, Belmont Gardens, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Royal St Kitts Hotel, and Koi Resort St Kitts.