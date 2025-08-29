Guyana: Last phase of concrete pouring completed for new Demerara Bridge

A major milestone in the construction of the 2.65-kilometre, four-lane cable-stayed bridge signals its upcoming completion and a transformative upgrade to East Bank Demerara’s transport network.

Guyana: Early Thursday Morning, at around 2:18 am in the morning fireworks lit up the sky as President Dr Irfaan Ali witnessed the historic ‘final pour’ of concrete that joined the eastern and western sections of the new Demerara River Bridge, which is one of Guyana’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.

This milestone marks the near completion of the 2.65-kilometre, four lanes, cable stayed bridge that will replace the old floating Demerara Harbour Bridge and transform the transportation system along the East Bank of Demerara.

With its 50-metre clearance height and a dedicated bicycle lane, the new bridge will allow a seamless passage for the people of Guyana replacing the old pontoon design.

President Irfaan Ali , present at the event stated, “This is not just concrete and steel. It represents the economy of the future, stability, and opportunity for generations.”

Ali also assured the public that despite the ongoing finishing work including the paving and barrier installations, commuters could expect to use the bridge by September 2025.

The engineer at the site shared that the four-lane crossing is also designed to accommodate vehicles of all the sizes at speeds of up to 80 km/h, which could further improve traffic flow for over 50,000 daily commuters.

Historical Significance of Demerara River Bridge

The original Demerara Harbour Bridge, which was a floating structure was once a considered as most astonishing designs but had become increasingly inefficient in managing the country’s growing transportation needs. The new bridge however will now replace it and boost in a rapid development and modernizing of the infrastructure.

The project also aims to reduce congestion, support economic growth, and enhance the quality of life along the East Bank of Demerara.

Locals' express relief and happiness on social media

The internet is buzzing since the final pouring began on the bridge, with locals witnessing the moments live and sharing photos and videos from the event, including the massive celebration with fireworks. Community members present at the event shared their personal stories of traffic frustrations and further expressed hope for reduced travel times and a smoother connectivity. Locals thanked the current government for the construction of this new facility and helping in the developing the infrastructure of the nation.

A user named Veronica Kawall wrote on Facebook, “Congratulations on Guyana achievement and thanks to the government for all the great jobs he has done for Guyanese one love.”

Another user named Derek Chin stated, “All Guyanese should be proud of such a major engineering achievement and stop being so negative This is to be celebrated.”