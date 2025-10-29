Hurricane Melissa causes 13 deaths in Caribbean, ranks 3rd strongest in Atlantic Basin

The death toll from Hurricane Melissa has risen to 13 across the Caribbean, with one child still missing amid the chaos.

Jamaica: The death toll due to Hurricane Melissa has been increased to 13 from 17 and one child is still missing in the chaos across the Caribbean. As the Category 5 has caused severe damage and catastrophic flooding in Jamaica by making landfall, the country has lost three lives on Tuesday night.

Notably, Hurricane Melissa has been ranked 3rd for being the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Basin.

Now, Melissa has downgraded to Hurricane category 2 and is moving towards Bahamas and the nearby areas. The confirmed deaths included four deaths from Haiti, four deaths in the Dominican Republic and three deaths in Jamaica due to extensive flooding and severe rainfall. Two other deaths have been reported in Panama, collectively raising the toll to 13.

Hurricane Melissa battered Jamaica with a wind speed of 180 mph and it has turned out to be the storm of the century. Around 15,000 people are residing in Jamaica as they have lost their homes and road infrastructure has been flooded.

In order to assess the situation and assist the citizens, Prime Minister Andrew Holness launched the official platform of the government called “SupportJamaica.gov.jm” to coordinate relief, mobilize support and manage recovery efforts in wake of Hurricane Melissa.

The site allows users to donate securely, submit pledges, report emergencies, and locate nearby shelters. It is designed to serve Jamaicans at home and abroad who wish to assist with national recovery efforts.

PM Andrew Holness noted that the thoughts and prayers of the government are with the citizens of Jamaica in that part of the island as they give the assurance that we will be with you throughout, mobilizing support and relief.

PM Holness noted, “At the same time, I continue to ask you to exercise every caution putting your personal safety and the safety of your family, above all else.” Hurricane Melissa was a powerful Category 5 storm posing a serious threat to the lives and livelihoods of Jamaicans.

In its aftermath, recovery will take every helping hand. PM Holness asked the citizens to stand ready to protect and help families recover, rebuild homes and restore livelihoods once the storm passes.