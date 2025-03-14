Mitsui Ocean Fuji marks inaugural call in Barbados from Japan

Mitsui Ocean Fuji is currently on the world tour and docked in Barbados to enhance its presence in the Caribbean region.

Barbados: Mitsui Ocean Fuji docked in Barbados for the first time and marked an inaugural call with a plaque exchange ceremony on Tuesday (March 11, 2025). With a traditional and cultural welcome, Japan’s luxurious all-suite cruise ship graced the shores of Port of Bridgetown and enhanced cruise tourism.

The vessel is currently on the world tour and docked in Barbados to enhance its presence in the Caribbean region. With the visit, Port of Bridgetown became one of only two ports in the Caribbean where the vessel has arrived for its voyage and journey. The welcome ceremony included the showcase of the cultural richness of Barbados, aiming to enhance the tourism sector at the ports.

The welcome ceremony featured a lineup of music as well as dance artistes who mesmerized cruise arrivals with their culture, traditions, and entertainment. They explored the streets of Barbados and shopped around the street markets that were filled with local products and souvenirs, promoting the traditional and enhanced culture of Barbados.

The travellers also explored the sights of Barbados, enhancing the local and natural offerings of the Caribbean region. It has also enhanced their travel experience and allowed them to interact with locals who celebrate their cultures and traditions to the fullest.

As per the reports, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji was taken into consideration and the ports in December 2024. It is known as the second luxury ship in the cruise lines, which has presented on a global voyage to celebrate the launch. They hosted a contingent of 280 passengers from Japan as the vessel set sail in January 2025 for the world tour, and the journey is scheduled to conclude in another four weeks.

The Mitsui Ocean Fuji is considered a first-of-its-kind vessel that has its operations in Japan as it is owned by the MOL Group. It also offers seven different categories of cabins and provides an enhanced and sophisticated cruising experience.