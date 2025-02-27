Nevis cruise schedule: 16 ships to arrive from March to April 2025

Several cruise ships will arrive in Nevis between February 27 and April 9, 2025, boosting tourism and the local economy.

Nevis: Around 16 cruise ships will dock at Nevis with thousands of passengers from February 27 to April 9, 2025, as the monthly cruise schedule 2025 has been released. According to the Nevis Ministry of Tourism, the arrival of the ships will enhance local business and tourism sectors.

The business owners and taxi operators will benefit from the booming cruise industry which will provide significant earning opportunities. The cruise schedule will kick start with the arrival of the Le Ponant, bringing hundreds of passengers on February 26, 2025. The industry will bring a wave of opportunity for local businesses, welcoming tourists from across the globe.

The star flyer will also arrive in Nevis on Friday, February 28, 2025, contributing to the vibrant tourism industry and showcasing the best of the island nation. It will boost the cultural richness of the country, enhancing the beautiful shores and promoting industry.

On March 2, 2025, the Club Med 2 will dock at Nevis, welcoming tourists from across the globe and enhancing their experience in the cruise industry. Emerald Sakara will arrive in the country on March 4, 2025 and Sea Dream II will dock on March 11, 2025 on the shores of the small island nation.

Le Ponant will again come to the shores of Nevis on March 11, 2025 along with Sea Dream 11, while Wind Surf will dock on March 16, 2025. Emerald Sakara will dock on March 19, 2025 and Vidanta Elegant will provide service to Nevis on March 20, 2025.

Azamara Journey will dock on March 25, 2025 and Le Ponant will provide service on March 26, 2025. Vidanta Elegant will dock on March 27, 2025 and Emerald Sakara will arrive on April 1, 2025. Sea Dream is scheduled for April 2, 2025 and Le Ponant is scheduled to arrive on April 5, 2025.

Emerald Sakara will dock at Nevis on April 9, 2025.