A new service to Guadeloupe has been announced by Caribbean Airlines on Saturday, operating four times per week with brief stops in Saint Lucia and Dominica. The service will enhance connections between three islands, opening new opportunities for the French Island.

The opening of new flights to Guadeloupe is expected to expand the footprints of Caribbean Airlines in the region. The airline’s network will be enhanced through regional connectivity and other collaborative approaches within the Caribbean region.

The introduction of flights will grow the network with the addition of Puerto Rico, Martinique and now Guadeloupe, aiming to connect another region with a fleet. The destination will be complemented by key regional developments through which flights have been added between Ogle, Guyana and Suriname.

It will also expand regional and international connectivity, further expanding the international approach with non-stop services. Caribbean Airlines is also expected to foster growth and enhance collaboration, aiming to grow the connection across the globe. The airline might also relaunch the service between Fort Lauderdale and Kingston, aiming to serve the connection.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines expressed delight and noted that this will enhance the latest milestone under their theme of “Welcome Home” campaign. He said that the service will reflect the vision of building more connections between the Caribbean and beyond. The service is expected to strengthen the commitment with an intent to build bridges across the region.

He noted that the connections of the flight will serve as the platform for the betterment of the people, culture, trade and education. The flights will connect for business, leisure and the network will enhance journeys through seamless options.

The schedule for this new route will ensure convenient connectivity to and from other destinations, expanding the extensive network. It will provide hassle-free travel, expanding the regional network and building a strong relationship with the airline.