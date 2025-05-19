Flash Floods Swamp Trinidad and Tobago as Rivers Near Breaking Point

A report released on May 18 at 7:35 PM revealed that major rivers across Trinidad and Tobago have nearly reached full capacity.

Trinidad and Tobago: The twin island nation of Trinidad and Tobago experienced a heavy rainfall, which led to intense flooding across the nation. Several major roadways were flooded, which pushed the authorities to shut down facilities and limit commutation. As per the official reports released, the rivers across the island have already started flooding with their maximum capacity reached. The report released on 18th May at 7:35 pm outlined that the major rivers across the island have almost reached their full capacity.

River Level Advisory (Trinidad and Tobago – May 18th, 2025, 7:35 PM):

El Carmen (Caroni River): 97% capacity

Caroni Tumpuna: 94% capacity

Cunupia River: 73% capacity

Caroni (Bamboo Settlement #3): 72% capacity

Manuel Congo: 68% capacity

South Oropouche: 61% capacity

North Oropouche (Toco Road): 57% capacity

Guaracara: 42% capacity

Arouca: 38% capacity

Caura River: 36% capacity

Diego Martin River: 29% capacity

San Juan River: 17% capacity (listed twice)

Couva River: 13% capacity

Maraval River: 11% capacity

Cipero River: 11% capacity

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government has responded to the intense flooding in Trinidad and Tobago through an official statement. The authorities have urged locals to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary movements in flood prone areas and take all the necessary precautions.

The Ministry stated that several areas including Diego Martin, Couva, San Juan, Laventille, Sangre Grande, and Penal are the most affected from the rainfall. During the adverse weather situation, the Ministry has outlined that they have taken several important steps to protect the affected communities.

These include deployment of the Disaster Management Units across the localities, Supporting the affected municipal corporations to address landslides, fallen trees and flash flooding.

The met department has also issued a Yellow alert for today, 19th May considering the already intensifying situation and inclement weather conditions. Visuals from across Trinidad of the intense flooding are getting viral over the internet, showing main streets and localities flooded with water.

A video of the all-new built Sangre Grande highway shows it flooded completely in water. In another video the Manuel Congo Bridge flooded with water flowing at an intense speed. The floods across the island lead to sever traffic jams as well across many main roads connecting the island. Rivers including Caroni, and Lallan have overflowed their banks, and the water has come out to streets.

Netizens have been expressing their concerns over the internet considering the intensity of the inclement weather just 11 days before the official start of the hurricane season. This has raised serious concerns among them regarding the danger level the upcoming hurricane season could possess.