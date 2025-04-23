Grenada bids to host CARIFTA 2026 after Guyana's withdrawal

The GAA cited a lack of interest from member federations as the reason for requesting to host the upcoming games season.

Grenada: The Grenada Athletic Association (GAA) has extended an interest to host the 2026 CARIFTA games after Guyana withdraws from hosting the games for its next edition. The request comes a day after the 52nd edition of the games successfully concluded at the Hasley Crowford Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

The GAA while emphasizing on the reason to host the upcoming season of the games said that the member federations showed a lack of interest, to which they submitted their request. The association then emphasized that the expression of interest reflects their commitment to the development of regional athletics.

“The association's submission of the expression of interest is evident of our continued commitment to the development of regional athletics and readiness to contribute to the legacy of the CARIFTA games,” the media release stated.

The GAA then emphasized that there is an established process that has to be followed and met before any official confirmation can be granted by NACAC. As the bid has been extended, the authorities plan to host the event at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium, taking this opportunity to shine and stand stronger among other Caribbean nations.

While Grenada has extended their request, no official announcement has yet been made by the NACAC for conducting the event. However, the President of NACAC, Mike Sands has said in an interview that the process has to be followed within a thirty-day window and once all the requirements are met then a decision is taken for the official signing of all the documents.

Netizens react to government’s decision of hosting CARIFTA 2026

Grenadians have also extended their support to this initiative as they called it a great plan.

A user named SmallAxe on Facebook wrote, “Thank God the little black boy from happy hill, had the vision and invested in the construction of a national stadium so today when other Caribbean islands, refused to host the CARIFTA games, we can put up our hands because we got a wonderful facility. Are we down to host a cricket test match soon?”

Another user named Cherie Calliste said that this initiative will bring significant revenue to the nation, “It will bring revenue to the country, it's a saying we have to spend to make.”