Grenadian student found hanging at Delta State University, Family seeks answers  

Grenada: The Caribbean community mourns alongside the family of Demartravion ‘Trey’ Reed, a 21-year-old Grenadian Student, who was found hanging on the campus of the Delta State University in Mississippi. His tragic death has sent shockwaves through the Caribbean and African American communities, with growing concerns about racial tensions, discriminations and mental health challenges that international students face in these universities.

Trey’s death, initially ruled out as a suicide by authorities, is under deep skepticism by his family and Caribbean observers who demand a full and transparent investigation into the case. The family claimed that they were misinformed about the circumstances surrounding Trey’s passing, stating that they were told that Trey was found in his dorm room, while he was found hanging from a tree. This has further fuelled calls for accountability and justice.

According to Delta State News, the deceased was found hanging to a tree by a family member at the university’s pickleball courts early in the morning at around 7:00 am. According to the regional news source, it was said that the incident has left students distressed and seeking answers and accountability. Several other black students also cited their concerns for personal safety following the incident.

The chief of the Delta State Police, Michael Peeler assured the public that there is no current evidence that points towards foul play, however investigations are going on to find out the exact circumstances revolving around his death.

“Pending further investigation, and also from the medical examiner’s office, we won’t have more information until that part has been done,” the chief explained.

The investigation is being assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies including Bolivar County Sherrif, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and Cleveland Police Department along with the Delta State Police. While calls for safety of black students are arising across the campus, authorities have confirmed that there is no threat to the students in and across the campus, ensuring their safety.

On the other hand, Trey’s family has been actively calling for a thorough investigation and transparency. Attorney Vanessa J Jones, appointed by the family specifically called for an independent autopsy and the release of the campus surveillance footage. These calls were backed up by stating that there should be clear evidence to clarify events, with the advancements of digital technologies.

These demands resonate strongly with the Caribbean diaspora who have faced racial injustices over years in the United States. Congressman Bennie Thompson has also called for a federal investigation underscoring Mississippi’s legacy of racial violence, that weighs heavily on Caribbean and African students.

Within the Caribbean, Trey’s death has raised concerns of citizens safety across the US, and the mental health support available to students abroad. This has also raised voices for an enhanced protective measure within the universities. The case will be closely monitored by the Grenadian government and regional organizations who will monitor the investigations and to ensure that Trey’s family and the wider Caribbean community receive answers.

Meanwhile the Delta State University has pledged transparency and increased campus security while offering counselling to help students cope up with the trauma and to avoid any case further.

Meanwhile the Delta State University has pledged transparency and increased campus security while offering counselling to help students cope up with the trauma and to avoid any case further.

As these investigations continue, more details are expected to emerge, which will be closely monitored by Associates Times.