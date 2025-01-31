Howard University Professor Kiah Duggins from St Kitts dies in plane collision at Regan Airport

Professor Duggins was working as a distinguished civil rights attorney at the Howard University in the United States and was all set to become a professor at the department of the Howard University School of Law.

Professor Kiah Duggins with roots in St Kitts and Nevis died in a deadly collision of plane with another jet around Regan National Airport on Thursday morning. She was among 60 passengers and four crew members who were travelling through flight 5342 of American Airlines which has collided with military Blackhawk helicopter consisting of three US army soldiers.

Professor Duggins was working as a distinguished civil rights attorney at the Howard University in the United States and was all set to become a professor at the department of the Howard University School of Law. The news of her death was confirmed by the university, sending shockwaves among her family and friends.

She belonged to St Kitts and Nevis because of her family’s roots in Sandy Point and had spent her childhood in the Federation. Professor Duggins was known for her excellence in the field of justice and worked hard as a civil rights lawyer where she had been dealing with cases such as unconstitutional policing, and other issues that were related to money bills.

While getting promoted, Duggins was about to take the next step in her life by starting her tenure as a professor this year. During her career, she worked in several fields in advocacy and expanded her life by serving the field in Tennessee, Texas, and Washington DC. Professor Duggins is also known for her work by handling cases for marginalized communities.

Howard University School of Law also paid tribute to Professor and recognized her contribution towards different fields. They added that the Professor Duggins always worked for enhancing excellence in the field of justice and advocacy, inspiring generations, especially women who want to excel in the field of law.

The university also extended condolences to the families and friends on the sudden demise of Professor Duggins. The incident caused major destruction and killed around 40 people as of now as authorities recovered bodies from wreckage.