Nosferatu Out, Reviews In: Fans Divided, Lily Depp’s Acting Praised

The third movie in the Vampire Film Franchise, Nosferatu was released this Christmas and has been receiving mixed opinions from the audience. The Horror drama is said to chill the bones, with its extremely scary and horny scenes.

Critics refer the remake of the 1922 classic as ‘Ethereal’ and ‘Must Watch’ for those who are looking to end this year by watching romance and horror.

A perfect blend of ‘Horror’ and ‘Terror’, is instilling excitement by lifting fear to extreme levels. The costumes, screenplay, dialogues, everything is designed to complement the vampire plot of the movie.

The plot of the movie is set between the 19th century Germany, crafting a vintage atmosphere, that defines what vampire movies should look like.

The team has taken care for the minute details so that it flows with the theme of the movie, from red bitten necks to bloody lips it all gives the vampire chills.

Apart from this Lily Depp’s acting in the movie as a lead is also widely applauded among the audience. The stellar acting by Johnny Depp’s daughter has landed her in a fan favorite spot among all the Nosferatu cast.

After watching the movie the netizens have expressed mixed opinions on social media, with some calling it an ‘incredible display of horror’, while others referring to it as ‘Garbage.’

Social Media responds to Nosferatu

A user named, Patricia McBrayer Torres, specifically called out Lilly Depp’s acting in the movie while noting that he loved the entire movie, “I loved the movie. All of the actors done an awesome job, but Lilly Depp's acting was superb. She was spot on in portraying the character. Way to go Lilly.”

Jessica Mathis slammed all the negative reviews against the movie as she wrote, “The internet has rotted the brains of everyone who thought this movie was boring.”

With majority lauding the performance of the actors, few are criticizing it and calling it a waste of money.

Crystal King, a user on Facebook wrote that the movie is garbage, and if someone is looking for a nap, it's the best show, “If you're looking for a nap, this is the show for you. Horrible acting. Super slow moving. Long and drawn out. It was garbage.”

Jefferson Wayne extended a similar approach as he stated that the ending was ‘horrible’ as he extended his views on the final scene.

"The ending is horrible! If Count Orlok knew sunlight would kill him, THEN WHY did he stay in bed with Ellen boning her as the sun rose? It doesn't make sense," the user wrote.

A user named Benjamin Gibbs, expressed an unbiased opinion discussing the movie’s plot, calling it great and stupid at same time.

“The story of a girl so horny that she awakes an evil which threatens to destroy all of Germany, which could be seen as a good thing, seeing as it's apparently full of British people. Nosferatu carries the unmistakable mark of movies made in our time. That is, it looks great, sounds great, the performances are great, but all for naught. All paint, no point. A movie for stupid people,” the user wrote.